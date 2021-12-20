Eigen Technologies Co-founder & CEO Dr Lewis Z. Liu Wins Blossom Award for Entrepreneurship

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eigen Technologies (Eigen), the global intelligent document processing (IDP) provider, is delighted to announce that its Co-founder & CEO Dr Lewis Z. Liu has won the inaugural Blossom Award for Entrepreneurship in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the British-Chinese community.

Founded by Alan Mak MP and Cathy Watts, the Blossom Awards bring together the nation's leaders and influencers to recognise inspirational achievers from one of the UK's most-established, patriotic and successful communities.

The Awards focus on members of the British-Chinese community who were born in the UK, or who have spent a majority of their lives living or working in the UK, and therefore have a strong connection to the United Kingdom and consider themselves British.

The Entrepreneurship award celebrates individuals from the British-Chinese community who are leading the way in founding and growing a business. Since founding Eigen in 2015 Lewis has grown the business to over 150 people based in London, New York and Lisbon. Eigen is a leader in AI technology and serves 40% of the world's most important banks.

Dr. Lewis Z. Liu, Co-founder & CEO of Eigen Technologies said:

"I am delighted and humbled to win this award. When I arrived in the UK back in 2008, I couldn't have imagined that I would be recognised in this way. Having built a life and family in London, and become a British citizen, it means so much to be recognised in this way. As someone of Chinese heritage living in both Britain and the United States, I have always appreciated the importance of contributing to society and setting a positive example of leadership to others. In both Britain and the United States those of Chinese heritage are underrepresented as founders and leaders of tech businesses such as mine. I hope that I have done a small bit to help change this and inspire others to do the same. I would like to thank the organizers Alan Mak MP and Cathy Watts for a brilliant inaugural awards. The calibre of the nominees shows that they will undoubtably go from strength to strength in the years ahead."

About Eigen Technologies

Eigen is an intelligent document processing (IDP) company that enables its clients to quickly and precisely extract answers from their documents, so they can better manage risk, scale operations, automate processes and navigate dynamic regulatory environments.

Eigen's customizable, no-code AI-powered platform uses machine learning to automate the extraction of answers from documents and can be applied to a wide variety of use cases. It understands context and delivers better accuracy on far fewer training documents, while protecting the security of clients' data.

Our clients include some of the best-known and respected names in finance, insurance, law and professional services, including Goldman Sachs, ING, BlackRock, Aviva and Allen & Overy. Almost half of all global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) use Eigen to overcome their document and data challenges. Eigen is backed by Goldman Sachs, Temasek, Lakestar, Dawn Capital, ING Ventures, Anthemis and the Sony Innovation Fund by IGV.