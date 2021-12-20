DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Grant of SAYE Options & PDMR Transactions

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Grant of SAYE Options & PDMR Transactions 20-Dec-2021 / 15:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

("Fuller's" or "the Company")

Grant of SAYE Options & PDMR Transactions

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Company announces that Dawn Browne, People Director, a person discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") has been granted an Option over 1,325 A Ordinary Shares of 40p each ("A Shares") under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015 ("SAYE Scheme").

The Option was granted on 17 December 2021 at an Option Price of 543p per A Share, representing a 20% discount to the A Share price calculated using the 5 day average middle market quotation of an A Share preceding the invitation date. The Option will be exercisable during the six month period from 1 February 2025 at the end of a three-year savings contract period, in accordance with the terms of the SAYE Scheme.

Notes to Editors:

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Fuller's has 209 managed businesses, with 1,027 boutique bedrooms, and 175 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include 15 iconic Ale & Pie pubs, seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - seven exquisite country inns located in the Home Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status People Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted A Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner b) Nature of the transaction P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015 Price: 543p Volume:1,325 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated As Above information d) Aggregated volume As above Price As Above e) Date of the transaction 17/12/2021 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction

