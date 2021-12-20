Rich Portfolio, Continuous Innovation and Commitment to Market and Business Partners Pay Off

NEC, a global leader in communications IT solutions, today announced that for seven years in a row it has been recognized as the global no.1 in SMB (Small and Medium Business) Business Phone Systems. This success underscores once again the strength of NEC's portfolio, the company's commitment to expand its global enterprise footprint and the ability to serve customers to fullest satisfaction.

NEC has a long history and rich legacy in communications and remains committed to the Unified Communications market for SMB and Enterprise with, at the core, its UNIVERGE communications portfolio SL, SV and 3C premise-based communication servers and its new generation UNIVERGE BLUE Cloud offering.

Perfectly fit to the needs of SMBs

MZA's reporting on the global call control market (excluding multi-tenant UCaaS voice solutions) shows that NEC has led all vendors in global shipments in the SMB segment (less than 100 licences) for the last seven years. With a present market share of 17% as reported over the first half of 2021, NEC is well ahead of all other companies in that segment.

"MZA's recent report highlights our success as leader in enterprise communications," said Ram Menghani, President NEC Enterprise Communication Technology. "It is a clear recognition of the strength of our offering and the ability to serve together with our business partners and customers worldwide with excellent solutions and services."

"A great thank you and congratulations goes out to our partners, together with whom we have been able to carve out this excellent market position. Along with attractive pricing, unsurpassed reliability and ease of installation and use, our solutions prove a perfect fit for meeting the needs of SMBs," comments Marc Hebner, Vice President of Enterprise Division of NEC Corporation of America.

NEC offers a broad range of enterprise communications solutions ranging from small to very large systems that effectively support Enterprise and SMB customers whose requirements span from traditional to full IP and 100% software-based solutions, and from premises-based to cloud deployments.

Powerful UCaaS and CCaaS cloud offering

Drawing on its global partnership with Intermedia, a dedicated cloud communications company, NEC's UNIVERGE BLUE is one of the broadest and most powerful UCaaS and CCaaS cloud offerings available on the market, enabling telephony, video conferencing, collaboration, back up, security, file sharing and more within a single solution. Businesses can benefit from monthly billing and only pay for what they use with full flexibility to scale up as and when required.

Dynamic delivery of cloud solutions in a hybrid model

With the traditional office shrinking and working from home fully accepted, hybrid work and flexible deployment models have become preferred for many businesses. While aligning resources with their present business requirements, they take advantage of cloud solutions that are scalable and open opportunities to integrate new applications. As enterprises shift more workloads to the public cloud, there too remains a strong demand to leverage existing infrastructure.

UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT BRIDGE extends on-premises business phone systems to the cloud via mobile and desktop applications while also adding chat, video conferencing, file sharing and collaboration capabilities. The result is an integrated, all-in-one, UCaaS offering that affords NEC customers the flexibility to communicate and collaborate from anywhere, extends the life and capabilities of their current NEC phone system, and allows them to keep their existing phones, terminals and phone numbers while migrating gradually as required.

Customer has full choice

As a result, NEC customers can now choose from fully on-premises infrastructure to a 100% public cloud, subscription-based solution and anything in between in a hybrid working model. As NEC covers all bases and offering the full range of choice on-premises, cloud or hybrid ensures NEC and its partners can provide what's best and most suitable for each end customer.

"With our strong foothold in the on-premises call control market and the flexibility we provide customers to add newest cloud services to support their increasingly hybrid workforce, I look forward to prolonging our market leadership for many years to come," Menghani concludes.

Source MZA Call Control (PBX-IP PBX) Market Reports 2015-2021

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2020 NEC Corporation.

NEC Corporation of America on the Web

NEC information: www.necam.com

Blog: www.NECToday.com

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/nec-corporation-of-america

YouTube: www.youtube.com/interactiveNEC

Facebook fan page: www.necam.com/facebook

Twitter: @NEC

NEC Enterprise Solutions in EMEA on the Web

NEC information: www.nec-enterprise.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec-enterprise-solutions/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7kKSKc_zjwjUAVHLh87kIg

Twitter @NECEnterprise

NEC Corporation (HQ in Tokyo) on the Web

NEC information: www.nec.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nec/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/NECglobalOfficial

Twitter: @NEC_corp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005588/en/

Contacts:

NEC Media Contacts

EMEA - Robert Van Amerongen, NEC Enterprise Solutions, Robert.van.Amerongen@EMEA.NEC.COM

Japan and Rest of World - Joseph Jasper, NEC Corporation, j-jasper@ax.jp.nec.com