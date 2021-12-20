The Board has parity representation and is composed of a majority of independent members, it will support the Company in its future development
Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, presents the composition of its Board of Directors.
One month after the success of its IPO on Euronext Paris, Forsee Power continues to structure its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) approach with a Board of Directors composed of thirteen directors, including six women and seven independent members. In this way, Forsee Power is already meeting its goal of equal governance, which was announced for 2025 in its registration document1
With a strong international dimension and solid experience in the field of sustainable mobility, the Board will support the Company in the sustained and steady growth of its revenues, which will enable it to achieve its ambitious financial objectives.
Composition of the Forsee Power Board of Directors
NAME
Positions within Forsee Power
Main activities carried out
outside the Company:
Background
Christophe GURTNER
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
NEoT Capital Chairman
Matthieu BONAMY
Board member
Eurazeo Investment Manager representative
Partner and head of venture capital investments in energy, mobility,
Kosuke NAKAJIMA
Board member
Mitsui Co., Ltd representative
General Manager of the Battery Solutions Department at
Mitsui Co, Ltd.
Eric LECOMTE
Board member
Bpifrance Investissement representative
Senior Investment Director at Bpifrance Investissement
Nicolas POCARD
Board member
Ballard Power Systems Inc representative
Vice President, Marketing and Strategic Partnerships
at Ballard Power Systems Inc.
Sylvie BERNARD-CURIE
Independent Board member
Founder and CEO of A.life (Executive Coach and Consultant), Independent Director and Industrial Psychologist
Florence DIDIER-NOARO
Independent Board member
Founder and CEO of Innwise and sustainable strategy consultant
Joerg ERNST
Independent Board member
Industry missions in associations (Association of German Transport Companies) and the International Union of Public Transport and commercial coaching for different industries
Corinne JOUANNY
Independent Board member
Executive Vice President of Capgemini Engineering and independent director of Balyo
Pierre LAHUTTE
Board member
Chairman of the Executive Board of NAVYA, founder and chairman of AMILU SAS, director of FRIEM S.P.A. and member of the Supervisory Board of the Berto Group
Véronique STAAT
Independent Board member
Company director, member of the Investment Committee and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of an investment company and senior advisor in Human Resources strategy
Isabelle TRIBOTTE
Independent Board member
Independent director of OVH and consultant for Bpifrance
Sonia TROCME LE PAGE
Independent Board member
Founder and Chairman of Nantucket Capital, an impact investment consultancy, independent director of Sofiouest and Exel Industries, member of the supervisory board of Esfin Gestion and of the investment committee of the Generali impact fund, and business angel
About Forsee Power
Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, trucks, buses, trains and ships). A major operator in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning and maintenance on site and remotely. Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 62 million in 2020 and has more than 500 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower
1 Registration document published on October 4, 2021
