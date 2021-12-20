The Board has parity representation and is composed of a majority of independent members, it will support the Company in its future development

Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, presents the composition of its Board of Directors.

One month after the success of its IPO on Euronext Paris, Forsee Power continues to structure its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) approach with a Board of Directors composed of thirteen directors, including six women and seven independent members. In this way, Forsee Power is already meeting its goal of equal governance, which was announced for 2025 in its registration document1

With a strong international dimension and solid experience in the field of sustainable mobility, the Board will support the Company in the sustained and steady growth of its revenues, which will enable it to achieve its ambitious financial objectives.

Composition of the Forsee Power Board of Directors

NAME Positions within Forsee Power Main activities carried out outside the Company: Background Christophe GURTNER Chairman and Chief Executive Officer NEoT Capital Chairman Forsee Power Founder

NEoT Capital Co-founder

Uniross Batteries Chairman and CEO

GM of Saft Batteries German subsidiary Matthieu BONAMY Board member Eurazeo Investment Manager representative Partner and head of venture capital investments in energy, mobility,

industry, real estate and logistics at EURAZEO Over 20 years of experience in energy transition management and investments

Director of numerous innovative companies in Europe, Asia and the United States Kosuke NAKAJIMA Board member Mitsui Co., Ltd representative General Manager of the Battery Solutions Department at Mitsui Co, Ltd. 24 years of experience at Mitsui Co. Ltd Eric LECOMTE Board member Bpifrance Investissement representative Senior Investment Director at Bpifrance Investissement Involved in the creation of the "Sociétés Projets Industriels" fund and founder of the Energy and Environment department at Bpifrance Nicolas POCARD Board member Ballard Power Systems Inc representative Vice President, Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at Ballard Power Systems Inc. 9 years at Ballard Power systems

Management positions in several high-tech companies in Europe and Asia Sylvie BERNARD-CURIE Independent Board member Founder and CEO of A.life (Executive Coach and Consultant), Independent Director and Industrial Psychologist 10 years of experience in financial auditing

20 years of experience in HR and Talent Development

Committed for 10 years to parity in management bodies

HRD Talent and Partner of KPMG Florence DIDIER-NOARO Independent Board member Founder and CEO of Innwise and sustainable strategy consultant Head of Deloitte's Sustainability Audit and Advisory practice

25 years of experience in audit and consulting, including 15 years as a partner of Deloitte France

Head of Deloitte's sustainability practice for 4 years Joerg ERNST Independent Board member Industry missions in associations (Association of German Transport Companies) and the International Union of Public Transport and commercial coaching for different industries 30 years of experience in the railway and infrastructure sector

Executive Vice President of Siemens Mobility GmbH

Member of several committees of the International Union of Public Transport Corinne JOUANNY Independent Board member Executive Vice President of Capgemini Engineering and independent director of Balyo Innovation Director of the Altran Group (over 28 years of experience in the Group) Innovation Woman of the Year Award by L'Usine Nouvelle in 2014 Pierre LAHUTTE Board member Chairman of the Executive Board of NAVYA, founder and chairman of AMILU SAS, director of FRIEM S.P.A. and member of the Supervisory Board of the Berto Group 25 years of experience in the agricultural and construction machinery, bus and truck industry

President of IVECO Trucks and Bus and member of the Executive Board of CNH Industrial Group 2014-2019

Director of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association 2014-2019 Véronique STAAT Independent Board member Company director, member of the Investment Committee and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of an investment company and senior advisor in Human Resources strategy Vice-Chairman of the Deloitte Board of Directors (29 years of experience in financial audit, human resources and HR consulting)

Member of numerous international committees on Human Resources development Isabelle TRIBOTTE Independent Board member Independent director of OVH and consultant for Bpifrance Head of International Business Operations, Medium Voltage Division, Quality and Customer Experience at Schneider Electric

SCADA Group CEO Sonia TROCME LE PAGE Independent Board member Founder and Chairman of Nantucket Capital, an impact investment consultancy, independent director of Sofiouest and Exel Industries, member of the supervisory board of Esfin Gestion and of the investment committee of the Generali impact fund, and business angel French Foreign Trade Advisor from 2012 to 2015

Co-manager for 15 years of the international fundraising consultancy Global Private Equity

La Tribune Women Awards in Finance in 2010

Over 20 years' experience in fundraising and M&A in the US and in France

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, trucks, buses, trains and ships). A major operator in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning and maintenance on site and remotely. Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 62 million in 2020 and has more than 500 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

