Regulatory News:
Alchimie (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI) (Paris:ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, is announcing today its indicative financial calendar for 2022 fiscal year.
Events*
Date
2021 Annual sales
January 25, 2022
2021 Annual results
April 26, 2022
Annual General Meeting
June 8, 2022
2022 H1 Sales
July 19, 2022
2022 Half-year results
October 18, 2022
About Alchimie
Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 70,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 110+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Scène de Crime, Point de Vue) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies). In 2020, Alchimie obtained an extra-financial rating of 70/100, which corresponds to an "Advanced +" performance level on the EthiFinance rating scale.
For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com
The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005565/en/
Contacts:
Alchimie
Stéphane Taillefer
CFO
investors@alchimie.com
NewCap
Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Investor Relations
alchimie@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media Relations
alchimie@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98