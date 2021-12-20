Regulatory News:

Alchimie (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI) (Paris:ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, is announcing today its indicative financial calendar for 2022 fiscal year.

Events* Date 2021 Annual sales January 25, 2022 2021 Annual results April 26, 2022 Annual General Meeting June 8, 2022 2022 H1 Sales July 19, 2022 2022 Half-year results October 18, 2022

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 70,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 110+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Scène de Crime, Point de Vue) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies). In 2020, Alchimie obtained an extra-financial rating of 70/100, which corresponds to an "Advanced +" performance level on the EthiFinance rating scale.

Contacts:

Alchimie

Stéphane Taillefer

CFO

investors@alchimie.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98