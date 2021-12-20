Anzeige
WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ 
Dow Jones News
20.12.2021 | 18:01
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New Directorship

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New Directorship

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New Directorship 20-Dec-2021 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. announces that Juliette Stacey, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Renishaw plc with effect from 1 January 2022. Juliette will also join the Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

Company.secretariat@fullers.co.uk

020 8996 2073

20 December 2021

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  131410 
EQS News ID:  1260275 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260275&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2021 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
