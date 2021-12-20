THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2022





Lyon, December 20, 2021 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2022. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.





January 13, 2022: Cash position as at December 31th 2021

April 28, 2022: 2021 Year-End Results and Cash position as at March 31th 2022

June 22, 2022: Annual Shareholders Meeting

July 12, 2022: Cash position as at June 30th 2022

September 27, 2022: 2022 Half-Year Results

October 20, 2022: Cash position as at September 30th 2022





Furthermore, Theranexus also planned to attend the following investor events :

January 6-11, 2022: ODDO BHF Forum (in digital)

January 26, 2022: Biomed Invest Securities Conference, Paris

April 4-5, 2022: Investor Access, Paris

June 23-24, 2022: Spring European Midcap Event, Paris

October 6-7, 2022: Investor Access, Paris







ABOUT THERANEXUS



Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases.



Thanks to its knowledge of neuron and glial cell interactions, THERANEXUS is a pioneer in the design and combination of approved substances and has a solid and diversified portfolio of drug candidates in clinical-phase testing. The company's combined drug repurposing strategy based on a solid commercial footing and a capability to rapidly demonstrate its clinical worth, enables it to produce different high-value-added proprietary drug candidates, significantly reduce development time and costs, and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.



Accordingly, THERANEXUS is well-positioned in several indications, including for Parkinson's and Batten disease, for which there is currently no treatment available.



Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information on: http://www.theranexus.com







Contacts



THERANEXUS

Thierry LAMBERT

Financial and Administrative Director

investisseurs@theranexus.fr

ACTUS finance & communication

Claire RIFFAUD

Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

theranexus@actus.fr

FP2COM

Florence PORTEJOIE

Media Relations

+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yJ1wlMqaZ5rHyHJuZJxpmGmZmW9pkmmWlmrHmGdpa56ccGxglGqWmpSXZnBjmWpv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72459-theranexus_pr_calendar2022_vdef.pdf