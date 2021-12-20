BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
London, December 17
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2021
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Annual Report for year ended 30 September 2021
- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2021 may also be viewed at:
www.blackrock.com/uk/brfi
20 December 2021
