Montag, 20.12.2021

20.12.2021
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, December 17


BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2021

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 September 2021

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2021 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brfi


20 December 2021

