Vizsla Silver announced additional results from twenty-one new drill holes, from the Napoleon vein resource area at the Panuco project, Aztec Minerals announced with their joint venture partner Kootenay Silver that RC drilling has just started on the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper concession in Mexico, Copper Mountain Mining announced updated economic data, including capital and operating costs for their Eva copper project in Queensland and Maple Gold Mines completed a bought-deal flow-through private placement of 13 Mio common shares of the company.