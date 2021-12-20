Liquidity Group leveraged its machine learning due diligence platform to analyze and deploy $7.5 million in growth funding for Zizoo, the leading global boat rental platform that offers more than 40,000 boats in more than 1,000 destinations globally.

"At Liquidity, our technology-driven strategy helps us move at light speed to provide the growth funding companies need to expand and make an impact on the world," said Ron Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Liquidity Group. "We're pleased to support Zizoo's work, and we look forward to supporting other companies seeking to use technology to provide great leisure travel options.

Based in Berlin, Germany, Zizoo is the largest global SaaS enabled marketplace for boat rentals and on water experiences. Zizoo's unique technology is used by more than 4,000 boat operating companies worldwide. Zizoo's platform allows travelers to easily search and book all types of boat vacations with or without crew in a click. The boat rental market is one of the fastest growing travel segments, a trend that has only accelerated recently. Zizoo's goal is to be the leader of this digital transformation with its technology.

"Zizoo is a one-of-a-kind company that blends expertise in boating with innovative digital technologies," said Nir Shmueli, Investment Manager at Liquidity Group. "We are pleased to use our technology-driven approach to fund their ability to serve more customers.

"The Liquidity team has not only provided funding to enable further growth but validated our plans and ambitions through their 'Liquidity Analysis' platform," said Zizoo CEO and co-founder Anna Banicevic. "From the initial discussion, the entire process was effortless and took only days before they presented us with a term sheet. The financing option was a great way to assist us in fueling our growth. At Zizoo, we're on a mission to bring the joy of boating holidays and days out to millions around the world, making lasting memories."

Founded in 2018, the Liquidity Group is a global capital market credit automation company and fund manager providing growth capital through funds focused on the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Liquidity Group's subsidiary fund, Singapore-based Mars Growth Capital, and its partner MUFG [MUFG:NYSE] jointly handle the company's South East Asia activity. It combines real-time data with proprietary machine learning technology to offer tailored financing that matches a company's future growth. Liquidity Group operates three main divisions: Analysis, Capital, and Market Syndication, which together provide global lenders a complete cycle of scaled and quick credit deployment. www.liquiditygroup.com

Founded in 2014, Zizooboats GmbH provides boat holidays to millions around the world by bringing digital technologies to the nautical industry. Operating from its headquarters in Berlin, Germany, the company serves customers in more than 30 countries and 1,000 destinations. Zizoo continues to add to its boat fleet to provide holidays to customers worldwide. https://www.zizoo.com

