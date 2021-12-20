Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that it will hold its annual PSH Investor Presentation virtually on Thursday, 27 January 2022 at 14:00 GMT (9:00 EST). Event and registration details will be posted on the PSH website prior to the event: www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.



