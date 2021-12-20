Company's market alliance agreement with CAROMOTO will further assist buyers in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces a new market alliance agreement with CAROMOTO in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. IAA Auction Centers are now open in Almaty and Pavlodar in Kazakhstan, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, and Moscow, where the company's local Market Alliance partners will help buyers register with IAA, as well as bid, pay, transport, ship, import and repair vehicles.

The agreement with CAROMOTO and the addition of four new IAA Auction Centers in Eastern Europe and Central Asia follows existing centers in Belarus, Poland, Ukraine, the Caucasus region and other strategic countries in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America to help support the local buyer base in the regions.

"IAA's new alliance agreement with CAROMOTO will provide significant benefits to customers in these three countries," said John Kett, CEO and President of IAA. "The opening of these IAA Auction Centers brings our best-in-class technology and buyer innovations to these strategically important regions."

"We are excited to continue working together with IAA, an established global leader," said Denis Afrakov, owner of CAROMOTO. "This growing relationship will simplify the process for buyers in Central Asia. IAA and CAROMOTO are well-positioned to meet growing demand in the region."

Customers can view the recorded alliance agreement introductions in Russian here:

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

Russia

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA's unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,500 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base located throughout over 170 countries and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and which are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties. In particular, statements made in this release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as "should," "may," "will," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions identify forward- looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding the expected timing and associated benefits with respect to the market alliance agreement with CAROMOT in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia on our business and plans regarding our growth strategies and margin expansion plan, and to our customers and company generally. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties regarding ongoing surges of COVID-19 infections, including new more contagious and/or vaccine resistant variants, and the impact on the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures intended to reduce its spread, including the availability, rate of public acceptance and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines; the loss of one or more significant vehicle suppliers or a reduction in significant volume from such suppliers; our ability to meet or exceed customers' demand and expectations; significant current competition and the introduction of new competitors or other disruptive entrants in our industry; the risk that our facilities lack the capacity to accept additional vehicles and our ability to obtain land or renew/enter into new leases at commercially reasonable rates; our ability to effectively maintain or update information and technology systems; our ability to implement and maintain measures to protect against cyberattacks and comply with applicable privacy and data security requirements; our ability to successfully implement our business strategies or realize expected cost savings and revenue enhancements, including from our margin expansion plan; business development activities, including acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, and the risks that the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; risks related to the failure to obtain regulatory approvals related to the acquisition of SYNETIQ Ltd.; our expansion into markets outside the U.S. and the operational, competitive and regulatory risks facing our non-U.S. based operations; our reliance on subhaulers and trucking fleet operations; changes in used-vehicle prices and the volume of damaged and total loss vehicles we purchase; economic conditions, including fuel prices, commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and interest rate fluctuations; trends in new- and used-vehicle sales and incentives; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including under Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports we file with the SEC, including subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Many of these risk factors are outside of our control, and as such, they involve risks which are not currently known that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied herein. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date on which they are made and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

