Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR) (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company"), the "Moneyball of Sports Wagering" and the new corporate head of EdjSports and Football Outsiders, is pleased to honor two customers, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets and Milton Eagles, after they reached the Georgia High School State Championship games as partners of Champion Gaming's premier coaching analytics tool - EdjVarsity.

"We are thrilled to see successful seasons from Calhoun and Milton. Coach Stephenson and Coach Clack are extremely innovative and are using every tool at their disposal to put their team and players in the best position to win ball games," said Anthony Jones, Vice President of EdjSports and EdjVarsity.

The Calhoun Yellow Jackets are a GHSA Class AAAAA school under Head Coach Clay Stephenson and vied for their first title under the head coach in his third season as the head of the program. Calhoun has been an eight-time state finalist since 2005 with four state championships (the last of which was in 2017 in the Class 3A division) and Calhoun moved up to a 5A program in 2020.

The Milton Eagles are a GHSA Class AAAAAAA school under Head Coach Adam Clack and competed for their second state title under the head coach in his fifth season. Milton has had two appearances in the state championship in the last three years and won the Class 7A title in 2018. Milton also finished the year ranked #2 in the state of Georgia and #31 in the country according to MaxPreps National Xcellent Rankings.

About Champion Gaming's EdjVarsity Analytics Platform

EdjVarsity is Champion Gaming's premier advanced analytics platform available to high school football coaches to aid their decision making before, during, and after games. The EdjVarsity product, originally designed for NFL teams and deployed by Super Bowl Champions, offers easy-to-use, actionable analytics for every set of downs on offense and defense. EdjVarsity teams can utilize easy-to-use versions of Champion's pro-caliber modeling tools during games for instant analysis of game scenarios, providing play-calling confidence based on decades of results in every in-game football situation.

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine; interactive sports matchup models; spread and over/under distributions; and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

