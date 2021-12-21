Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2021) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) ("ATHR" or the "Company") Aether is pleased to announce that it has incorporated a subsidiary company to segment commercial extensions of its technology and/or acquire complementary technologies.

Commercialization opportunities abound in the clean air space for further applications of the Company's technology; this subsidiary venture will follow the "clean air" theme of Aether's existing operations and it is intended that it will be independently funded.

The Company anticipates further announcements, with respect to its subsidiary, early in the new year.

ABOUT AETHER:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc., a clean air company, is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new material combinations. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc.

Paul Woodward

President

Tel: 604 690-3797

http://www.aethercatalyst.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this management prepared news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release may include certain statements that are deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address events or developments that Aether expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108172