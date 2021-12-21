Philippines Department of Tourism: 6 Sustainable Destinations in the Philippines for Tropical Travel

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrounding yourself in nature holds many wellness benefits, from reducing stress to enhancing the immune system. In the Philippines, it is possible to experience this feeling of wellbeing while traveling to fun and nature-friendly destinations.

The Philippines Department of Tourism will be highlighting sustainable travel post-pandemic as it works towards inclusive growth and the protection of the natural and cultural heritage, and safeguards the integrity and diversity of the country's national resources.

Sustainable tourism ensures that destinations, especially nature-based, remain intact and will be preserved for future travelers.

Travel to these exciting destinations at the heart of nature and create a positive impact on its environment and local communities when international borders reopen.

1. Trek through Masungi Georeserve, Rizal

The sprawling landscape of the Masungi Georeserve is a conservation area that is a sanctuary for hundreds of native wildlife species. Take a three-hour trek on the Discovery Trail through the pathways with lush vegetation and limestone formations, walk over suspended bridges to take snapshots of your adventure, and crawl onto a spider-web view deck to get a spectacular view of the nature park and the expanse of the country's largest lake, Laguna de Bay.



Take the Legacy Trail and participate in the planting and nurturing of the trees that will be part of the reforestation of the area.

2. Go Dolphin Watching in Bohol

Enjoy a day out at sea to watch the marine life in the clear blue waters of Pamilacan Island in Bohol. Visitors can catch various species of dolphins and whales such as Risso's, Spinner, Bottlenose, Spotted, Bryde's, sperm whales, pilot whales, melon-headed whale, pygmy killer whale, and even blue whales splash around in their playground. Sustainable tourism in the area has helped keep the dolphins and whales safer from commercial fishing.

In the past years, the waters off the island are prime fishing waters for whale hunters who saw the activity as a source of income. Through marine preservation laws, community education and involvement, and using tourism as an alternative source of livelihood, whaling boats are now used as a comfortable ride for tourists on whale and dolphin-watching trips, instead. The boatmen are now tour guides and champions of marine conservation and preservation.

3. Swim at Campawan Curtain Falls, Davao Oriental

A trek through the forested area in the town of Baganga in Davao Oriental leads to the majestic Campawan Waterfalls. The au naturel beauty of nature that resembles a wide curtain that flows about 20 feet into a shallow basin of water is a quick retreat for a cool dip. Efforts have been initiated to transform the place as an eco-park for locals and tourists to enjoy.

4. Kayak in El Nido, Palawan

Palawan is a paradise for kayakers, with placid waters along El Nido's lagoons and coves that are teeming with marine life in crystal clear water. Kayaking through the limestone formations at the Small Lagoon and the Big Lagoon on Miniloc Island is an unforgettable, surreal experience.

To help protect the ecological balance of its popular destinations, the local government has introduced measures such as enforcing a carrying capacity policy for the lagoons. Motorized boats are barred from anchoring at the entrance of the Small Lagoon and from entering the Big Lagoon, except those issued with special permits for carrying persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and pregnant women.

5. Trek the La Union nature and eco trails

La Union Province is a charming paradise waiting to be discovered. A 20-minute trek through lush vegetation leads to Tangadan Falls in San Gabriel. This journey through the tropical weather is rewarded by a refreshing dip in the falls' cooling waters. Practice the art of forest bathing at the Arosip Ecotrail in Bacnotan, with its towering trees that offer shade along the 45-minute walk to the peak.

The cascading Tuddingan Falls in Naguilian are accessible through a cemented pathway, making it hike-friendly for beginners. Romantic nature-lovers can take a trip to Mt. Puraw in Bauang and catch the sunrise among a sea of clouds. Balay Anito Falls in Santol translates to Home of the Spirits, and it is easy to be enchanted at its picture-perfect view of water cascading over rock formations.

6. Visit the Mangrove Forest of Siargao Islands

While Siargao draws tourists for its surfing waves, it is also home to the country's largest contiguous mangrove stand. The Del Carmen Mangrove Forest offers a boat tour that takes travellers along the brackish waters that cover around 4,871 hectares that hosts 27 out of the 70 mangrove species in the world. This is the habitat of rare and endangered flora and fauna, most especially the endangered Crocodylus Porosus or Saltwater crocodile.

While the local communities have taken to cutting these mangroves for firewood out of economic necessity, they are now finding new livelihood from tourism, fishing, crab harvesting, and seaweed farming. They are being taught the value of protecting their mangroves, so that its benefits will be enjoyed by the generations to come.

Safe and Sustainable

The Philippines is a paradise for nature lovers and an ideal place to visit, especially for those who want to support sustainable travel initiatives that take care of the environment and local communities.

While preparing more eco-travel destinations among its more than 7,100 islands, the Philippines Department of Tourism is also focused on ensuring safe journeys. It is working on standardizing health and safety protocols in all channels of the industry when international travel is allowed.

In Metro Manila, 99% of tourism workers in DOT-accredited hotels and accommodation establishments, as well as 99% of tourism workers in accredited restaurants have had their anti-COVID jabs. This fascinating destination has received the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council, which selects destinations that meet international health and safety standards.

Receive latest Philippine updates and travel by visiting morefunawaits.com or through the Travel Philippines app at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Click here for photos.