Huawei Smart String Energy Storage Solution Supports Haitai Solar to Power Hebei's First PV Certification Lab

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The energy storage project at the headquarter of Haitai Solar has recently been connected to the grid. The project uses Huawei's industry-leading Smart String Energy Storage System (ESS) to store and supply power for Hebei's first PV certification lab, which has been installed recently.

Huawei provides the entire Smart String Energy Storage Solution, including the ESS, DC Box, Smart Power Control System (Smart PCS), and Smart Array Controller (SACU).

Huawei's smart PV+storage solution outperformed competitors' in safety, reliability, market reputation, brand influence, and economic benefits.

"Safety is our top concern and the main reason why Haitai Solar chose Huawei's ESS. It provides four-layer protection and proactive warning functions, which impressed us." said the head of the energy storage business division of Haitai Solar. Huawei and Haitai Solar will continue to increase technical exchanges and work closely in the energy storage industry.

The system has been in use for more than a month and has seen satisfactory benefits brought by Huawei's Smart String Energy Storage Solution. According to the head of the project, the ESS charges when electricity prices are low and discharges when electricity prices are high. If the ESS charges and discharges once a day based on the current peak-valley price difference in Tangshan, the investment can be recovered in about eight years. As the peak-valley price difference increases, the return on investment period will be even shorter. The lifespan of the entire system is at least 15 years, providing great economic benefits.

Compared with other vendors' solutions, Huawei's ESS implements refined battery pack-level management and increases the charge and discharge capacity by more than 15%. In this way, it increases revenue and can recover costs quicker.

However, as the coal price rises and control tightens over energy consumption volume and intensity, many provinces across the country have increased the restrictions on power usage, resulting in many enterprises announcing production curtailment or suspension. Huawei's energy storage solution used in this project is well integrated with the previously installed PV modules. The PV modules charge the ESS during peak PV power generation, and the ESS discharges during peak power consumption. In this way, the production capacity of the enterprise is more resilient, more green power is used, and grid overload is reduced.

Huawei Digital Power is committed to integrating digital and power electronics technologies to build a smart PV+storage solution that is more efficient, stable, and safe, and promoting the energy revolution for a better, greener future with industry partners.

Haitai Solar is a high-tech enterprise focused on green energy with five business divisions: Photovoltaic modules, Utility Scale Power Plant, Photovoltaic Brackets, Energy Storage, and Hydrogen Energy. Since its inception in 2006, the company has been committed to systematically providing more value to global customers. As an intelligent new energy provider, Haitai Solar will continue to promote new energy development with quality and technology development to lead the green energy revolution.



Huawei Digital Power covers several business domains: smart PV, data center facility, site power, mPower, embedded power, and integrated smart energy. Huawei Digital Power serves one-third of the world's population across more than 170 countries and regions. The company's vision is to integrate digital and power electronics technologies, develop clean power, and enable energy digitalization to drive energy revolution for a better, greener future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1713538/1__2.jpg