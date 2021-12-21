- (PLX AI) - Encavis signed an investment agreement with the Norwegian Solgrid AS for a portfolio of subsidy-free solar projects in Southern Sweden spanning over 100 MWp.
- • The first solar park in Varberg (West-Coast of Sweden) with a generation capacity of approximately 5 MWp is already connected to the grid
- • Additional five projects with a capacity over 100 MWp are at various stages along the development value chain, nearing Ready-to-Build (RTB) status
