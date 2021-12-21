- (PLX AI) - Andritz to supply third OCC line to Nine Dragons, China.
- • This is a repeat order - now the third order within the past 12 months - from Nine Dragons Paper Industries
- • Start-up is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023
- • The energy-saving stock preparation system will have a design capacity of 2,000 bdmt/d and will process 100% LOCC (Local Old Corrugated Container) for the production of high-quality packaging paper
