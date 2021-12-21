DJ CSG Delivers Disruptive Marketplace Platform for TalkTalk, Powering the UK's First Netflix Over Fibre Launch

LONDON, December 21, 2021 - CSG^(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) empowers today's leading companies with future-ready technologies that drive agile, dynamic customer experiences and modernise their infrastructure to evolve with shifting customer needs. Most recently, CSG's cloud-based, end-to-end software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform enabled TalkTalk, the UK's leading value for money connectivity provider, to launch the country's first-ever Netflix subscription outside of traditional TV bundling. With CSG's marketplace solution at the heart of its entertainment operations, TalkTalk has the scalability to add new content providers and evolve its offering at pace with ever-changing consumer demands.

'Our mission at TalkTalk is to provide connectivity and entertainment that is affordable, reliable and accessible for everyone,' said Asanga Gunatillaka, commercial director of TalkTalk consumer and direct business. 'CSG is a trusted partner of ours and their expertise and commitment to our success enabled us to go live on time.'

CSG's marketplace solution empowers operators to integrate third-party content providers in a unified platform that injects flexibility and agility to deliver seamless, personalised, omnichannel experiences. The cloud-based, SaaS platform helps some of the world's most innovative companies to launch, learn from, and scale digital service offerings to compete and thrive in the digital economy. The platform also helps leading telco providers build brand loyalty and maintain an enduring customer base in B2C, B2B and B2B2X environments.

'The fibre to home rollout in the UK is pushing operators, like TalkTalk, to mature into epicentres for digital content delivery,' said James Kirby, head of CSG's EMEA business. 'This paradigm shift has demonstrated time and again why companies continue to trust CSG to drive their transformation into thriving ecosystem players. Our proven technologies and agile solutions for delivering exceptional customer experiences have powered TalkTalk's TV platform for many years now, and its success is a testament to why they came to us for support with their Netflix launch. We look forward to continuing our decade long relationship and helping them innovate their content offering and meet their mission of delivering better value and accessibility to their consumers.'

CSG's cloud-based, end-to-end SaaS platform supports leading global brands with the efficient, flexible, and scalable solutions they need to monetise and digitally enable extraordinary customer experiences. Recognised as an industry leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs, CSG delivers game-changing solutions that put the customer first and help them solve their toughest business challenges.

