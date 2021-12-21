Renault Group engages in a new step in its technological and digital transformation by choosing Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud for the development of products and mobility services

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is a business experience platform that integrates 3D design, simulation and information intelligence software in a collaborative virtual environment, enabling every organization in a company to support the value creation process

More than 20,000 Renault Group employees from a wide range of functions around the world will benefit from virtual twin experiences* to improve data sharing and collaboration across the company, reducing costs and vehicle development time

Dassault Systèmes and Renault Group today announce they are reinforcing their 20-year collaboration with a new partnership contributing to Renault Group's strategic plan "Renaulution" focused on value creation.

In a first-of-a-kind deployment for an industrial company of this scale, Renault Group is adopting Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud globally, to develop programs for new vehicles and mobility services. This enterprise platform will provide Renault with a new backbone for sharing, in real time, all product-related data throughout the product life cycle, and for managing the virtual twins of its diverse product configurations.

Major trends in the transportation and mobility industry increasing regulatory constraints, product complexity, electrification, connectivity, sustainability and new mobility services require accelerating the interconnection of different functions and expertise within an agile and collaborative ecosystem.

Renault Group will deploy its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to more than 20,000 employees in vehicle development functions such as Design, Product Engineering, Industrial Process Engineering, Parts and Materials Purchasing, Costing and Quality. Connected to the cloud, the platform will provide access to the same systems and software, 3D modelling and simulations, updated in real time across the world. The large-scale collaboration based on virtual twins will improve data sharing between the different functions and agility within the company, while reducing costs and vehicle development time by around one year. Renault Group will benefit from continuous technological evolutions and functional enrichment of the collaborative 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud.

"Our decision to adopt the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud demonstrates our belief in the leadership role of engineering and digital in our 'Renaulution'. Our shift toward becoming a technology, services and energy company must be collaborative," said Luca de Meo, CEO, Renault Group. "The 3DEXPERIENCE platform connects engineering to all disciplines in one digital company. We will gain agility, speed, and effectiveness to develop new mobility faster than ever."

"Sustainable innovation is in the DNA of both companies. Renault Group's transformation will radically change the mobility industry going forward, much like the first virtual development of a commercial passenger airplane did for all industries in 1989. We are fully engaged in this partnership and in supporting Renault Group's success," said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. "Today's industrial ecosystems are no longer linear, but circular. Innovating requires new collaborative approaches with virtual twin experiences that address and include the entire evolving value chain. As Renault Group moves to an enterprise platform, our partnership confirms that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform goes beyond vehicle creation and production. It is a lever to drive the industry toward the delivery of new, sustainable mobility experiences."

Renault Group is relying on four Dassault Systèmes industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud: "On-Target Vehicle Launch," "Smart, Safe Connected," "Global Modular Architecture" and "Efficient Multi-Energy Platform."

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.9 million vehicles in 2020. It employs more than 170,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

Renault Group and Dassault Systèmes are members of the Software République, a unique open-innovation ecosystem where major European companies, start-ups and entrepreneurs join forces to create mobility solutions and systems that will shape the future of mobility.

