The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 21.12.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 21.12.2021Aktien1 KYG4066M1078 Graphex Group Ltd.2 US0167441049 Allarity Therapeutics Inc.3 US33768G1076 FirstCash Holdings Inc.4 CA86024R2000 Stevens Gold Nevada Inc.5 CA30317M3049 Fabled Silver Gold Corp.6 CA71360T1012 Peraso Inc.Anleihen1 CH1151526154 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG2 US11271LAA08 Brookfield Finance Inc.