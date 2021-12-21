The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 21.12.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 21.12.2021
Aktien
1 KYG4066M1078 Graphex Group Ltd.
2 US0167441049 Allarity Therapeutics Inc.
3 US33768G1076 FirstCash Holdings Inc.
4 CA86024R2000 Stevens Gold Nevada Inc.
5 CA30317M3049 Fabled Silver Gold Corp.
6 CA71360T1012 Peraso Inc.
Anleihen
1 CH1151526154 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
2 US11271LAA08 Brookfield Finance Inc.
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 21.12.2021
Aktien
1 KYG4066M1078 Graphex Group Ltd.
2 US0167441049 Allarity Therapeutics Inc.
3 US33768G1076 FirstCash Holdings Inc.
4 CA86024R2000 Stevens Gold Nevada Inc.
5 CA30317M3049 Fabled Silver Gold Corp.
6 CA71360T1012 Peraso Inc.
Anleihen
1 CH1151526154 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
2 US11271LAA08 Brookfield Finance Inc.
FIRSTCASH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de