Fraugster chosen as a 2021 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner

BERLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraugster , a German-Israeli payment intelligence company, is proud to be selected in the exclusive group of this year's Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winners . After much consideration, the Red Herring judging panel has released its Top 100 Europe winners, recognizing Europe's leading private companies and celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

To qualify for the Top100 companies Fraugster needed to demonstrate excellence in terms of innovation, inspiration, impact or problem solving for the common good. Fraugster qualified with its modular approach and unified platform for advanced AI delivering Compliance, Risk & Fraud Management and revenue optimization products to the Fraugster customers.

Red Herring Top 100 Europe enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising scale ups. It selects the award winners from approximately 1,200 privately financed companies each year in the European Region. Since 1996, Red Herring has kept tabs on these up-and-comers. Red Herring's Top 100 list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising new companies and entrepreneurs.

Red Herring's editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation, management quality, overall business strategy and market penetration. This assessment was complemented by a review of the track records and standings of similar startups in the same verticals, allowing Red Herring to see past the "hype" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models in Europe.

"In 2021, selecting the top achievers was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "In fact, we had the toughest time in years because so many entrepreneurs had crossed significant milestones so early in the European tech ecosystem. But after much thought, rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across Europe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Fraugster embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Fraugster should be proud of its accomplishment, as the competition was very strong."

Fraugster Co-CEO Christian Mangold states, "We are proud to be part of this prestigious Top 100 Europe Winners club. It validates the big strides we have made in product development and scaling revenue in 2021."

Following Fraugster's well-deserved inclusion in the Top 100, they have been invited to showcase their company to the US market at the Top 100 North America event and compete internationally for the Top 100 Global in October. Red Herring is dedicated to following Fraugster's path to further success and innovation.

About Fraugster

Fraugster is a Berlin based payment intelligence company. Their purpose is to enable the world's leading merchants, global payment companies like Worldline and Ratepay to intelligently manage the impact of fraud to minimise the costs of fraud, maximise revenue and improve customer experience. Fraugster has developed one the most accurate AI fraud prevention solutions on the market and are backed by some of Europe's most reputable deeptech investors from Earlybird to Speedinvest, CommerzVentures and Munich Re Ventures.

