Brisbane-based flow battery company Redflow has completed its single biggest installation to date, a 2 MWh storage system in California for biowaste technology firm Anaergia.From pv magazine Australia Zinc-bromine flow battery maker Redflow has completed a 2 MWh battery installation at Anaergia's Rialto Bioenergy Facility in San Bernardino County, California. The company's largest to date, Redflow hopeful the US$1.2 million (AU$1.7 million) installation will enable its products to break into the considerable U.S. market. The battery system is comprised of 12 x 160 kWh 'Energy Pods' which are ...

