The use of phosphorene nanoribbons boosted the cell, putting it on par with traditional silicon cell output levels.From pv magazine USA Breaking research published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society demonstrated the efficacy of what has been hailed a "wonder material": phosphorene nanoribbons (PNR). The material, first produced in 2019, is comprised of ultra-thin "2D" layers that are one atom thick. Many theoretical use cases have been considered for the material, including enhancing batteries, biomedical sensors, and quantum computing. Now, a research team from the Imperial College ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...