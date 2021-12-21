Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Weihnachts-Tweet!: Diese Information könnte viele Prozente wert sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892800 ISIN: FR0000131757 Ticker-Symbol: ER7 
Tradegate
21.12.21
09:03 Uhr
69,75 Euro
-1,25
-1,76 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ERAMET SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ERAMET SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,6569,7509:33
69,6069,7509:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.12.2021 | 08:41
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eramet SA: Eramet targeted by a financial fraud

Paris, 21 December 2021, 8:30 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet targeted by a financial fraud

Eramet has identified a financial fraud within its central treasury management.

Eramet has immediately initiated the necessary investigations and mobilized all internal and external resources required to terminate these fraudulent activities and take remedial action.

Eramet will file a criminal complaint with the authorities and has taken immediate disciplinary measures against the identified staff. The Group will also take all possible measures to reduce the impact of this fraud on its accounts.

The financial impact of this fraud is currently estimated at EUR 45 million, before insurance or implementation of legal action. It will be accounted for in the operating profit for financial year 2021.

Eramet's Board of Directors has been informed of the situation and, with the assistance of the Audit Committee, will regularly monitor the progress of investigations and the implementation of corrective measures.

In addition to all existing controls, Eramet will examine all additional measures to further strengthen its internal control procedures and prevent such fraudulent acts.

Calendar

23.02.2022: Publication of 2021 annual results

28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its 13,000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com (mailto:sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com)





PRESS CONTACT



Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com (mailto:pauline.briand@eramet.com)



Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr (mailto:martzner@image7.fr)

Attachment

  • Eramet CP FF VF EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e66e1acb-930b-4718-a7ce-5bcc659327d5)

ERAMET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.