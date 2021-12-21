DJ M7 Regional E-Warehouse REIT plc- Admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX')

IPSX (-) M7 Regional E-Warehouse REIT plc- Admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX') 21-Dec-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IPSX is pleased to announce that 38,161,963 shares in M7 Regional E-Warehouse REIT plc have today been admitted to trading on IPSX's Wholesale market under the ticker "REW".

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: MSCM TIDM: - Sequence No.: 131421 EQS News ID: 1260321 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260321&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2021 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)