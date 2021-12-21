Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
6,7 Mrd. USD Deal – Big Pharma goes Cannabis! Der nächste Übernahmekandidat...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXZG ISIN: GB00BD2NCM38 Ticker-Symbol: 0W5 
Berlin
21.12.21
10:00 Uhr
1,990 Euro
+0,010
+0,51 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WAREHOUSE REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WAREHOUSE REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.12.2021 | 09:31
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M7 Regional E-Warehouse REIT plc- Admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX')

DJ M7 Regional E-Warehouse REIT plc- Admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX')

IPSX (-) M7 Regional E-Warehouse REIT plc- Admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX') 21-Dec-2021 / 08:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IPSX is pleased to announce that 38,161,963 shares in M7 Regional E-Warehouse REIT plc have today been admitted to trading on IPSX's Wholesale market under the ticker "REW".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      - 
Sequence No.:  131421 
EQS News ID:  1260321 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260321&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 21, 2021 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

WAREHOUSE REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.