The EU has been pouring money into European battery manufacturing and recycling projects but has, as yet, been unable to address the critical question of raw materials, according to analyst WoodMac.Despite the EU's ambition to establish a self-sufficient battery industry, the need to import more than 75% of the materials needed to feed electric vehicle (EV) demand will usher in "a new era of energy dependency" by the bloc, according to U.S.-owned analyst Wood Mackenzie. The Scotland-based, Verisk-owned data company has crunched the numbers to pull up some impressive figures about the scale of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...