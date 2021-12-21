Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri Energia secures EUR 44 million financing for wind and solar development

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 21 DECEMBER 2021 AT 11:00 (EET)

TaaleriEnergiasecures EUR 44 million financing for wind and solar development

Taaleri Energia has secured EUR 44 million in financing in order to build a portfolio of 20-30 wind and solar development projects across its target markets of the Nordics & Baltics, Poland, South East Europe, Iberia and Texas. These early-, mid- and late-stage development projects will provide Taaleri Energia Funds Management's renewable energy funds with attractive investment opportunities.

Taaleri Energia has a dedicated development team and a long and successful track record in wind and solar development. Over the past decade Taaleri Energia has successfully developed 18 projects, in-house and together with local development partners. The current Taaleri SolarWind II fund has, for example, invested in three Finnish wind farms (totaling 342 MW) and a Texan wind farm (336 MW) that were all developed in-house by the Taaleri Energia team.

The financing for this portfolio is provided by a European infrastructure debt specialist, two Finnish family offices and Taaleri Energia.

"With this funding we are doubling down on development. We have a large and experienced development team and an excellent track record over the past decade. We firmly believe that by entering into wind and solar projects at an earlier stage we not only secure better value investments and higher returns for our funds and investors, but also better quality projects, where we can control all of the critical elements for success", said Taaleri Energia's Managing Director, Kai Rintala.

About Taaleri Energia

Taaleri Energia is a renewable energy developer and fund manager. With 40 professionals, Taaleri Energia has one of the largest dedicated wind and solar investment teams in Europe. The team is currently investing its fifth renewable energy fund, the Taaleri SolarWind II fund, and has a 2.8 GW wind and solar portfolio in Europe, the US, and the Middle East.

Taaleri Energia is ranked by Preqin as one of the most consistent top performing infrastructure fund managers.

Taaleri Energia is part of the Taaleri Group, which is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

