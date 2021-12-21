Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.12.2021
PR Newswire
21.12.2021 | 10:09
Publicity Department of the CPC Deqing County Committee: Meet Idyllic and Picturesque Deqing

HUZHOU, China, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A three-minute video featuring the county of Deqing, Huzhou City, east China'sZhejiang Province, has become a hit recently on social media, attracting attention from netizens both at home and abroad.