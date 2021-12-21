Swiss PharmaCan AG: Swiss Pharmacan's Supplement Authorized for Immediate Clinical Study to Confirm Effectiveness Against Long-COVID

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

"The use of ArtemiC Support has shown clear improvement of [long-COVID] symptoms after just a few days," states research collaborator Dr. Francisco Mera Cordero from the Catalan Health Authority DAP Costa de Ponent. COVID-19 is mainly a respiratory disease with possible long-term effects on other organs[1]. Even after recovery from the acute phase, about 40%[2] of adult COVID-19 patients develop long-term COVID symptoms. Studies show that 70% of patients have damage in at least one organ[3]. "These patients are severely debilitated and can suffer from neurological symptoms - Paresthesia, Dysesthesia, pins and needles in the face, arms or legs, lack of energy, a lot of fatigue and even breathing problems," continues Mera Cordero.

Swiss PharmaCan announces the start of clinical trial with Glow LifeTech and MGC Pharmaceuticals to confirm treatment potential of ArtemiC Support in Long COVID patients

This follows successful completion of Phase II clinical trial on 50 patients with COVID-19 [4]

Study includes 150 adults suffering from Long COVID in Barcelona, Spain

Patients will take 5 drops of ArtemiC Support 3 times daily for 6 weeks

Approved by Spanish Ethics Committee on 9 December 2021

First patient began treatment on 15 December 2021

Expected completion in February 2022

ArtemiC Support is a food supplement available worldwide without prescription

Swiss PharmaCan AG and co-sponsors MGC Pharmaceuticals and Glow LifeTech announce the start of a clinical trial to determine the efficacy of ArtemiC Support in improving the clinical condition of post-acute COVID syndrome (Long COVID). The study will be conducted in Spain at the Medical Research Center EAP Sardenya in cooperation with UniversalDoctor.

The study includes 150 adult patients with a confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, at least 4 weeks of long-COVID symptoms, and a Post Covid Functional Score (PCFS) between one and four. ArtemiC Support is administered orally, in a dosage of 5 drops three times daily for 6 weeks.

Evaluation of the response will be measured in two steps at one, two, three and six weeks after treatment initiation: functional status according to PCFS and symptomatology according to the 10-point Likert Scale. Seven symptoms will be assessed: dyspnea, cough, asthenia, anosmia, ageusia, headache, and mental confusion.

ArtemiC Support is a clinically tested food supplement containing three naturally derived ingredients. MyCell Technology encapsulates these active ingredients and enables safe and efficient absorption by human cells.

For more information, visit www.artemic.info/clinicalstudy

[1] https://www.unige.ch/communication/communiques/files/1516/2610/1454/2021.07.12_-_Press_Release_-_Long_Covid.pdf

[2] https://www.unige.ch/communication/communiques/files/1516/2610/1454/2021.07.12_-_Press_Release_-_Long_Covid.pdf

[3] https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/11/3/e048391

[4] https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/mxc/37f87448-014.pdf

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714308/Francisco_Mera__ArtemiC_Support_Study.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714293/Swiss_Pharma_Logo.jpg