Edison Investment Research Limited: Studio Retail Group (STU): Revenue Aspiration with a Wow Factor

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Studio Retail Group (SRG) is a focused play on the growth of online value non-food retail. Management's aspiration to accelerate medium-term revenue growth, to a CAGR of 10-15% over four to six years, is expected from gains in active credit customer numbers and spend per customer. SRG's valuation is at a significant discount to its own historical multiples (despite an improved medium-term growth aspiration), its peers and our DCF-based valuation of c 420p per share if it can achieve its aspirations.

SRG's FY22e EV/sales multiple of 0.3x and P/E multiple of 5.0x are well below its long-term averages despite it now offering a more focused portfolio with an improved medium-term growth outlook. It also trades at a significant discount to online and offline peers despite attractive relative margins. A DCF-based valuation, which includes the assumption that management meets its £1bn revenue target by FY27 (year six), indicates a share price of 420p/share. The Frasers Group shareholding of c 27% represents an overhang to share price performance.

Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

