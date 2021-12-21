Inspire Investing: Two Biblically Responsible ESG ETFs Celebrate 1st Anniversary with Double-Digit Returns

Two actively managed, Biblically Responsible ESG ETFs celebrated one year of trading on December 7, 2021

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Inspire Investing, a leading biblically responsible ESG (environment, social, governance) investing firm, celebrated one year of trading two ETFs on Tuesday, December 7, 2021; the Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE:FEVR) and the Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE:GLRY) , which despite the tumultuous year, saw double-digit returns in their first year of trading.

"What an amazing year it has been to come alongside Inspire and offer even more BRI options to investors." Said sub-advisor, Matt Melott. "Considering our investing driver historically performs better in calmer markets, and 2021 was definitely not a calm time, we are proud of our team's double-digit returns, stellar asset growth, and relationship with Inspire."

Both ETFs utilize a dual screening approach where Faithward Capital overlays their FEVRR investment screening process on top of the Inspire Impact Score methodology, which identifies some of the most inspiring, biblically aligned companies in the world. The FEVRR process screens companies based on financial health, earnings trends, valuation, relative strength, and risk to find high-quality stocks with strong profit potential.

About FEVR

Designed as a core holding, the Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE:FEVR) is a biblically responsible ESG ETF comprised of 40-50 biblically aligned large-cap companies in the United States, as defined by the Inspire Impact Score. The fund is actively managed, has an expense ratio of 0.85%, and requires constituents to have a minimum $10B market cap or higher and be domiciled inside the US. For more information on the fund, visit www.inspireetf.com/FEVR.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance data current to the most recent month-end, please visit www.inspireetf.com . The S&P 500 measures the value of the stocks of the 500 largest corporations by market capitalization listed on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Composite.

1Inspire Funds are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

‍2Market Price returns are based upon the official closing price on the listing exchange (NYSE ARCA) at 4:00 p.m. ET when NAV is normally determined for most Inspire Funds and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times

‍About GLRY

Also with an expense ratio of 0.85%, the Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE: GLRY) is a biblically responsible ESG ETF comprised of 40-50 biblically aligned mid-cap companies in the United States, as defined by the Inspire Impact Score. The fund is actively managed and requires constituents to have between $3 billion and $10 billion market cap and be domiciled inside the US. For more information on the fund, visit www.inspireetf.com/GLRY .

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance data current to the most recent month-end, please visit www.inspireetf.com . The S&P International 400 measures the performance of 400 mid-sized companies, reflecting the distinctive risk and return characteristics of this market segment.

1Inspire Funds are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

‍2Market Price returns are based upon the official closing price on the listing exchange (NYSE ARCA) at 4:00 p.m. ET when NAV is normally determined for most Inspire Funds and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times

About Inspire Investing

Inspire is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based ESG investments managing over $1.8 billion in assets under management (as of 11/31/2021), and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to biblically responsible investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire ranked #3 in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine two years in a row (2020 & 2021 report) and recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2021" .

Important Risk Information:

Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services LLC, Member FINRA. Investment advisory services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

The Fund invests its assets in companies with Inspire Impact Score® of zero and higher. As a result of its strategy, the Fund's exclusion of securities of certain issuers for non-financial reasons may cause the Fund to forgo some market opportunities available to funds that do not use these criteria. The Fund is a new ETF with a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate. The value of investments in larger companies may not rise as much as smaller companies, or larger companies may be unable to respond quickly to competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes. The Sub-Adviser's judgments about the growth, value, or potential appreciation of an investment may prove to be incorrect or fail to have the intended results, which could adversely impact the Fund's performance and cause it to underperform relative to other funds with similar investment goals or relative to its benchmark, or not to achieve its investment goal. Fluctuations in the value of equity securities held by the Fund will cause the net asset value ("NAV") of the Fund and the price of its shares ("Shares") to fluctuate.

Before investing, consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. To obtain a prospectus that contains this and other information, visit www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. Inspire and Foreside Financial Services, LLC are not affiliated.

Inspire and Faithward Capital are not affiliated.

