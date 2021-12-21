Agomab Therapeutics NV ('Agomab') today announced the expansion of its team with two key hires: Reginald Brys will join as Head of Research and Maria Nichol will become Head of Intellectual Property. Each brings more than 20 years of highly valuable experience in identifying and driving novel drug candidate development and international patent law and strategy, respectively.

"When we embarked on our ambitious growth plan, we knew that building the right team would be critical to our success. Onboarding Reginald and Maria is a good example of our progress to grow Agomab into a global leader," said Tim Knotnerus, Chief Executive Officer at Agomab Therapeutics. "Reginald has a long track record of success in leading research efforts that produce highly innovative drug candidates. Maria adds new depth and focus to our patent and intellectual property strategy. Following our acquisition of Origo Pharma and the expansion of our pipeline, we are entering a new stage in our company's development and we are thrilled to welcome them."

Reginald Brys will join Agomab from Galapagos NV, where he worked from 2000 in multiple leadership positions in the research organization. Most recently he served as Vice President, Head of Disease Biology. Under his leadership, the company developed deep portfolios focused on inflammatory, fibrotic and renal diseases. During his time at Galapagos, Reginald identified and advanced over 30 drug candidates through research into clinical development. Prior to Galapagos, Reginald worked at Janssen (Johnson Johnson). Reginald brings more than 20 years of drug discovery expertise and holds a PhD from the KU Leuven.

Maria Nichol will also join Agomab from Galapagos NV, where she worked from 2006. In her latest position, she served as Vice President, Head of Intellectual Property, in which she was responsible for Galapagos' Global IP management and strategy and was a key member of the corporate development transactions team. Prior to Galapagos, she worked at Biotica Technology Limited and Oxford GlycoSciences. Maria is a European Patent Attorney and Chartered Patent Attorney and studied Natural Sciences (Pharmacology) at Cambridge. Maria holds a D.Phil. in Alzheimer's disease from the University of Oxford.

About Agomab

Agomab is translating a deep expertise in growth factor biology to pioneer and develop novel treatments that aim to resolve fibrosis, repair tissue structure and restore organ function. Combining new scientific insights with robust drug development and a long-term corporate vision, we are building a broad clinical pipeline of differentiated programs with disease modifying potential in severe organ failure and fibrotic diseases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005318/en/

Contacts:

For Agomab Therapeutics

Tim Knotnerus, CEO

E-Mail: tim.knotnerus@agomab.com

Media Requests for Agomab

Dr. Stephanie May or Dr. Laura Mittmann

Trophic Communications

Phone: +49 171 185 56 82 or 49 151 5798 4222

E-Mail: agomab@trophic.eu