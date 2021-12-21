Anglo-Norwegian public funding body Globeleq has said the 19 MWp/2MW-7 MWh Cuamba project will be supplying electricity during the second half of next year.A grid scale solar-plus-storage project which has been described as Mozambique's first such system is set to be supplying power during the second half of next year. The Globeleq entity backed by U.K. and Norwegian public money this morning announced financial close on the 19 MWp (15 MWac) Cuamba solar project, which will feature a 2 MW/7 MWh battery system. pv magazine print editionGet the latest edition of pv magazine today to read about ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...