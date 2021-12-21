JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers named 'Top Software & Technology Provider 2021' by Food Logistics

Image available: monika@prismapr.com

JLT Mobile Computersnamed 'Top Software & Technology Provider 2021'by Food Logistics

Complete rugged IT productsdesigned from the ground up to ensure safe, efficient and reliable operations acrossthe global cold food and beverage supply chain earned JLT recognition in Food Logistics awards.

Växjö, Sweden, 21December2021 * * *Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named JLT Mobile Computersto its 2021 Top Software & Technology Provider award, which honor software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.

"Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go 'round. They're what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They're what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And, the winners from this year's award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

"We are very proud to have earned recognition as one of the top food logistics technology providers for our rugged hardware, software and service offering," says Per Holmberg, CEO JLT Mobile Computers Group. "JLT has a long history of working with leading companies in the food and beverage sector. Engineered with the industry's key feature requirements in mind, our rugged vehicle-mount computers, tablets and handhelds ensure reliable uptime and optimum data communication in use cases across the sector - from the factory floor to the yard, from road, rail or port to the cold storage warehouse."

Getting all the key elements along the entire food supply chain to work together efficiently and reliably is critical to success but presents huge challenges. Considerable reliance exists on passive and active data collection to monitor, analyze, and optimize all aspects of the food manufacture ecosystem. With a comprehensive portfolio comprising the latest Android as well as traditional Windows vehicle-mount, tablet and handheld computers in combination with software and services, JLT provides the food and beverage industry with end-to-end IT solutions to help tackle these reliability and efficiency challenges.

At the device level, JLT computers such as the popular JLT6012seriesprovide built-in sensor technology to monitor temperature, vibration and other common food logistics stress values. This data is invaluable for utmost reliability, as it allows customers to actively preempt downtime, thereby increasing productivity.

In the networked food supply chain world of today, reliable connectivity is another key requirement for optimum efficiency. Even under the most challenging conditions, JLT computers give customers reliable access to the best wireless WAN, LAN and Bluetooth performance in the rugged market. Designed to maintain critical data sessions, they also provide operators a clear and concise user interface which can be tailored for individual customers.

Besides the extreme reliability of their devices, what also sets JLT apart for the Food Logistics Top Software & Technology Provider award is the dependability and extent of their services and support. As a committed partner, JLT is on hand to help customers in the food and beverage sector solve their toughest business challenges every step of the way - starting with a detailed assessment of their exact circumstances and the specific needs of their application, before advising on the best device selection and necessary system customizations.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company's products, services and solutions for the cold food, beverage and other demanding supply chain environments, visit www.jltmobile.com.

Recipients of this year's Top Software & Technology Providers awards will be profiled in Food Logistics' Nov/Dec 2021 print issue. Go to www.FoodLogistics.comto view the full list of Top Software & Technology Providers. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awardsto learn more about other Food Logistics' awards.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance,less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. More than 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

