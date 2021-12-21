UnionPay International: Russian Standard Bank clients now can transfer money to the cards of UnionPay Payment System

MOSCOW, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russian Standard Bank made it possible for its clients to transfer money to UnionPay cards. Now it is easy and simple to send money to cards of UnionPay Payment System through Russian Standard Mobile bank or Internet bank.

The relevance of such service is especially high against the background of the active development of trade and friendship between Russia and China. Now, money can be transferred to UnionPay cards issued by foreign banks. A new convenient service for cross-border fund transfers to UnionPay cards is available to cardholders of any Issuing bank of any Payment System on the website of Russian Standard Bank and RS Express.

For Russian Standard Bank cardholders, the transfer is also available via the Mobile bank or Internet bank. It is enough to select the account from which the transfer is planned, fill in the recipient's UnionPay card number, the amount and, finally, confirm the transfer. The fixed commission for sending funds to UnionPay cards is 1.5%. At the same time, from a ruble account, the minimum commission amount for one transfer will be 249 rubles, in US dollars - 4 $, in Euros - 3.5 €. The minimum transfer amount is 1500 rubles.

Xia Yu, head of UnionPay International Russian Branch, said: "Money Express is UnionPay International's cross-border money transfer service that has been launched in 45 countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom and Russia. We are glad that more and more Russian banks are connecting to Money Express, allowing local customers to transfer funds to UnionPay cards conveniently, quickly and safely. "

In its daily work, Russian Standard Bank focuses on expanding financial opportunities for its customers, constantly introducing new options and services. Soon, the bank plans to connect the transfer service to UnionPay cards issued by Russian banks in all remote service channels, as well as to UnionPay cards issued in Mainland of China.

About UnionPay International

UnionPay International (UPI), founded in 2002, is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 2400 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 180 countries and regions with issuance in 70 countries and regions. In Russia, UnionPay acceptance coverage is 95%. More than 1.6 million POS terminals support UnionPay QuickPass payment technology, and over 4 million UnionPay cards have been issued.

About Russian Standard Bank

JSC "Bank Russian Standard" was founded in 1999 by one of the largest Russian entrepreneurs - Rustam Tariko. The General License of the Bank of Russia No. 2289 was issued indefinitely on November 19, 2014. Russian Standard is among the leaders of the banking industry with many years of experience. He became a pioneer in the key types of banking services in Russia: He was the first to launch POS-lending, credit cards and provided access to the world's best services. For the first time, the bank offered package products - "Bank in your pocket".

Russian Standard is a member of the Fintech Association. He relies on the development of innovative financial services. Its acquiring network is one of the largest in the country. He was among the first to provide the possibility of providing Internet acquiring services. Detailed information about the bank is available on the official website - https://www.rsb.ru/.

