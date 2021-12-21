Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Partner and APEC O2O Summit 2016 Intel Grand Prize Awardee For SoundNet Technology, Joa Chen, To Interview On Fox Business Network in January 2022, To Share His Success With Midas Touch Launch In October This

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC Midas Touch partner and director Joa Chen, the Intel Grand Prize Awardee during the APEC O2O SUMMIT 2016 for the proprietary SoundNet Technology in Taiwan, is going to join the exclusive interview on Fox Business network set in January 2022. Joa Chen will talk about the four products of Midas Touch and their success after launching their products and services in October 2021.

SUIC Midas Touch Ecosystem is a dynamic peer-to-peer bridge platform that connects SME merchants to qualified lenders in an extremely cost efficient manner, solving liquidity issues through a strong risk management framework, high-level transparency on loans and favorable service levels that meet the burgeoning demands of borrowers while offering them attractive rewards. This ecosystem is designed to expedite capital turnover which is the blood line for the survival of all businesses whilst the supply chain processes are running efficiently for a first-class user experience.

Flash Pay Same Day Swipe-Funding where SME merchants can borrow and obtain immediate liquidity for the sale of their products Free Pay Delay Settlement to Offset Transaction Cost where the SME merchant acts like a lender CQ Pay is a P2P lending service for E-Commerce sales channels where they can get emergency loan from lender. Unified Procurement Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale

Flash Pay, Free Pay, and Unified Procurement are the main drivers of the SUIC Midas Touch ecosystem's strategy

"Having achieved this milestone in just several months is remarkable. We owe this to Midas Touch and our teams for their tireless collaboration in promoting our SUIC Midas services and products: MT Flash Pay - Same Day Swipe & Funding, MT CQ Pay Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Unified Procurement - Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. We expect to further attain explosive growth across the globe, expecting to double business in merchant size and turnover rate size and to triple revenues and net profits." says Joa Chen.

The Midas Touch business model is further enhanced by offering products and services across borders, supporting the SUIC Midas expanded communities and building stronger relationships in the process. Midas Touch breakthrough products and services allows alignment of SUIC Midas core principles with partners and merchants' financial success and this differentiated approach will grow partner and merchant relationships as SUIC executes its worldwide expansion strategy.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

