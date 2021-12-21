Nepra Foods Announces Extra Virgin Hemp Oil Now Shipping in E-Commerce Shop

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, announces its Extra Virgin Hemp Oil is now available for shipping on its e-commerce platform in either one-gallon jugs or 8.5 fluid oz. artisan Italian glass bottles. This versatile food-grade oil presents numerous health benefits and can be used for sauteing, dipping, drizzling, or blending into vinaigrettes and marinades. Nepra's hemp oils are created in the production of its hemp flours and meat analogues, with direct sales of the product representing the first of a number of potential revenue streams for this valuable by-product. The Company is currently engaged in discussions with several potential customers to create other, value-added product offerings utilizing Nepra's high-quality hemp oils.

The Extra Virgin Hemp Oils utilize sustainable packaging, which aligns with both Nepra's ESG goals and eco-conscious shoppers. The glass bottle packaging features sustainable un-dyed Aspen material with a scannable QR code for easy access to additional information about processing, testing, recipes, and other Nepra products.

Nepra's Extra Virgin Hemp Oil is cold pressed to preserve the healthy omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 ratio that naturally occurs in hemp seeds. This "golden ratio" of essential fatty acids is the exact proportion our bodies need for optimum nutrition. Unlike lower-quality hemp oils that tend to be green and cloudy, Nepra's product is ultra-filtered, yielding a rich, vibrant, golden oil with a nutty, earthy flavor. With 40% less saturated fat and approximately 75-times more Vitamin E than olive oil, hemp oil is increasingly attractive to health-conscious consumers.

Research from various studies suggests hemp oil can also help reduce inflammation, treat skin disorders, inhibit bacterial growth, and much more[1]. As such, the global hemp oil market is expected to reach $1253.51 million by 2026, due in part to the growing awareness of hemp oil's benefits and effects[2]. With this increased demand, Nepra expects its Extra Virgin Hemp Oil to become a kitchen staple for health-conscious consumers, alongside the company's other hemp-based products.

"Hemp is an incredible nut, which is why we use it as the foundation for so many of our products, including our Extra Virgin Hemp Oil," says Nepra CEO David Wood. "The great care we take in processing preserves the oil's natural health benefits, making our Extra Virgin Hemp Oil superior in taste, nutrition, and overall quality."

Nepra Foods' Extra Virgin Hemp Oil will be sold on www.neprashop.com or through the "Shop" section of www.neprafoods.com

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

