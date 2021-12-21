ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay and Klocked Announces Weav Music Partnership

Klocked Platform to include Weav Music's Performance enhancing adaptive music & AR coaching technology

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced its partnership with Weav Music to bring Weav Music's performance enhancing adaptive music and AR coaching technology to the Klocked fitness app. Music and audio adaptation and feedback help athletes achieve new personal bests. Real-time audio and music help motivate and improve training and race-day performances.

Weav Music features are now available in the free Klocked App.

"One of the best ways to improve your 5k or marathon time is to increase your cadence," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "We are thrilled to work with Weav Music to bring their expertise and technology to the Klocked platform so athletes can go get their greatest."

"Whether you're looking to maintain an easy pace on your long run day or drive a new personal best performance, cadence is key," says Keit Kollo co-founder of Weav Music. "Weav Music's adaptive technology allows users to set a fixed tempo target or match the runner's cadence. We are thrilled to bring Weav Music performance enhancing adaptive music and AR coaching technology to Klocked."

Weav Music's patent-pending AR coaching features include:

Pace audio cues to help stick to training goals

Personal-best audio cues to help reach new goals

Audio guides to course landmarks

Audio coach with tips and inspiration to achieve new goals

Cadence detection and adaptive music to enhance performance

About Weav

Co-founded in 2015, Weav Music is ushering in a new era in recorded music. The Brooklyn-based lab's proprietary technology personalizes the experience of listening to music by adapting a recorded song in real-time, to match a listener's activity - seamlessly remixing energy, structure, and crossfades while preserving quality and artistic integrity. The result is truly bespoke playback with unprecedented applications in fitness, sports, dance, gaming, AR/VR, and any other area where music can enhance an individual's experience. Weav has already made waves by producing adaptive tracks by top artists via licensing deals with both major and indie labels. Weav is backed by Peloton, King River Capital and others. More information can be found at www.weav.io.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run, sports gaming app Fan Freak, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.

(310) 684-3857?

E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/678743/ePlay-and-Klocked-Announces-Weav-Music-Partnership