Devices will be deployed to its Balticum TV Customers

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, have partnered with EKTRA to provide its Balticum TV customers in Lithuania with the VIP7100 UHD set top solution.

CommScope's VIP7100 is an interactive IP set top powered by the Android TV operating system and allows subscribers to enable both linear TV and various OTT streaming services. EKTRA will deploy this set top to its Balticum TV customers in Lithuania. (Photo: Business Wire)

The VIP7100 is an interactive IP set top powered by the Android TV operating system (OS and allows subscribers to enable both linear TV and various OTT streaming services. This cost-effective, next generation device provides optimal time to market for launching Netflix, YouTube, and various local apps converting existing TVs into a smart TV ecosystem.

"Service providers understand how valuable it is to enhance their subscriber's live and on-demand TV offering and the ability to stream content quickly and easily," said Phil Cardy, Vice President, International PLM, Home Networks, CommScope. "By deploying CommScope's VIP7100 set top solution, EKTRA is providing their Balticum TV customers with a solution that delivers a rich, entertainment offering they have come to expect."

This innovative set top supports standard Android TV applications and allows subscribers to mirror their Android device to their TV screen. By using the voice-enabled remote, subscribers can also search for additional content and install additional applications on the device.

"We are excited to offer our customers a solution that brings a whole new TV viewing experience into their homes," said Valery Alfimov, CEO, EKTRA. "CommScope is a market leader in set top solutions, we are excited to provide our customers with a new device that allows them to launch new TV services quickly with pre-certified OTT applications."

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

About EKTRA

EKTRA provides a wide range of telecommunication solutions for data transmission and adaptation to end-user needs. Our team develops and assists in unique tasks for telecommunications market leaders. For more details, please visit www.ektra.lt

