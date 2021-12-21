Tachyum today announced it has entered into an agreement with another prestigious university in Slovakia. Tachyum will collaborate with Technical University of Košice (TUKE) on optimizations of supercomputer and power efficient data centers, scientific research, and innovations in the field of Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI). Students and teachers will get access to Tachyum's Prodigy emulation system for selected projects.

"Signing a memorandum of understanding with Tachyum is an excellent signal and an inspiring example for our students and teachers in at least two respects. Firstly, we are proud that the founder and CEO of Tachyum, Radoslav Danilak, is a successful graduate of the Technical University in Košice, which, we firmly believe, testifies to the quality work of our teachers. The excellent Dr. Danilak's results at the world level will clearly motivate our students to make even greater efforts to achieve similar success and fulfill their own dream," said Professor Anton Cižmár, vice-rector for Innovation and Technology Transfer at TUKE. "Secondly, it is a great opportunity for all of us at the university to work with Tachyum in such attractive areas as Big Data, AI or high-performance supercomputers, and thus use the potential and knowledge of our students for specific applications. Our university science park Technicom, which is the center of the innovation ecosystem in the region, will undoubtedly contribute to this effort with its infrastructure and research laboratories."

The MoU was signed in Košice during Dr. Danilak's visit to Slovakia. "It has been my genuine pleasure to watch the information in the media about Radoslav Danilak as one of the world's most respected hardware architects in recent years," said Dr. František Jakab, Associate Professor, and Director of the TECHNICOM University Science Park, TUKE. "I see him standing with me in front of the door of Professor Jelšina's office, which led the subject of computer architecture. I remember how Radoslav held drawings in his hands with the architecture solution of a special arithmetic coprocessor, the solution which he wanted to show to the professor and which he had previously shown and described to me in detail. Therefore, I was really pleased when I had the opportunity to welcome Radoslav and his team in person at the TECHNICOM University Science Park of the TUKE and discuss his future plans and opportunities in collaboration with the Technical University."

TUKE is notable for its engineering and technology departments. Tachyum gives their talented faculty and students the opportunity to work with the latest world-class HPC technology for open-source public projects and scientific research activities, as well as active involvement in the construction of supercomputer centers.

"There are not many people in Slovakia who deal with microelectronics or chip architecture. There are world-class talents in Košice, who do not want to move to Bratislava, so it is very important for us to cooperate with this community and help them to realize their potential," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. "We expect that our cooperation will boost the community growth."

For a complete list of partnering universities please see https://www.tachyum.com/resources/partners.

Prodigy has the potential to create unrivaled computational speed and vast energy saving capabilities for hyperscale, OEM, telecommunication, private cloud and government markets. Prodigy's 10x lower processor core power consumption will dramatically cut carbon emissions associated with data center usage. Prodigy's 3x lower cost (at equivalent performance) will also translate to billions of dollars in annual savings to hyperscalers like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba.

Tachyum's Prodigy processor can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing standard programming models. Without Prodigy, hyperscale data centers must use a combination of disparate CPU, GPU and TPU hardware, for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of separate supply and maintenance infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in underutilization of hardware resources, and more challenging programming, support, and maintenance. Prodigy's ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and the economics of data centers.

Follow Tachyum

https://twitter.com/tachyum

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tachyum

https://www.facebook.com/Tachyum/

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. A fully functional Prodigy emulation system is currently available to select customers and partners for early testing and software development. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak with its flagship product Prodigy, is marching towards tape out targeting Q2 2022, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator running native Linux available to early adopters. The company is building the world's fastest 64 AI exaflops supercomputer in 2022 in the EU with Prodigy chips. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005150/en/

Contacts:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424

marks@jprcom.com