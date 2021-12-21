The 600 kW array was built by Sungrow with 540 W solar panels and its own floating structures.Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has completed construction on a 600 kW floating PV array in Hanoi, Vietnam. The solar plant is powering the Vinhomes Ocean Park, a complex comprising a residential area and park that was built recently in the city's outskirts. "The solar panels were installed with a tilt angle of five degrees and the anchoring was made with deadweight block anchor[s]," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "This solution was friendly to the water body and lake bed, which has a ...

