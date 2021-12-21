Participants learned how internal audit leaders can provide greater assurance to their organization through agile audit and ESG involvement

Recently, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting hosted internal audit leaders from around the globe at TeamMate's second virtual Touchstone Insights for Audit Leaders event. Chief audit executives came together to better understand two of the key trends in internal audit applying agile methodology in audit workflows and internal audit's evolving role in Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG).

"We see immense interest globally for agile audit content, know-how, and capabilities. There is also a growing need for internal auditors to better understand evolving ESG initiatives and reporting requirements, and their role in identifying associated risks," said Jim Dunham, Executive Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. "We hosted our second Touchstone Insights for Audit Leaders event to help internal audit executives gain insights into these trends and to provide them with best practices in addressing related new challenges."

Internal audit executives from over 35 countries took part in the online event. The agile audit session was led by agile coach Mark Williams from Agile Outside IT and focused on how agile audit aligns with the goals of Chief Audit Executives to drive efficiency and accelerate risk assessment and insights. The second session, directed by recognized ESG expert Kevin Gould, gave attendees a perspective on internal audit's role in risk assessment and assurance of the constantly changing ESG landscape.

Launched in 2020, the ongoing global Touchstone Insights for Internal Audit study provides an in-depth view into the state of the internal audit function. Offering both high-level analysis and detailed segment insights, it enables a more detailed understanding of the profession in real-time and allows internal audit leaders to benchmark their teams against peers. The survey informing the study continues to remain open to new participants and evolves with changes in market conditions and business dynamics, keeping the benchmark data fresh and relevant. Internal audit departments and professionals are invited to participate in the study here.

