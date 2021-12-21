Apiture Recognized for Most Innovative API and Open Banking Model by IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards

Digital banking provider honored for excellence in driving impact through banking technology innovation

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Apiture has been recognized in the category of Most Innovative API and Open Banking Model by the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021, which honor financial institutions and fintech companies for excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementation and innovation.

The awards recognize Apiture for its partnership with Live Oak Bank, including its originality, adaptability, speed to market, and overall project impact. In September 2021, Apiture successfully completed a seamless migration of 60,000 retail banking accounts at Live Oak Bank from a legacy core and in-house digital banking solution to Apiture Open, an API-first platform.

The conversion, which followed the 2020 launch of Live Oak Bank's business banking experience based on Apiture Open, enables the financial institution to provide a single experience for both retail and business customers to originate, fund, and manage their accounts.

"We are laser focused on innovation, so it is rewarding to receive this recognition," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "The many accolades we have received this year are a reflection of the work of our entire team. We look forward to continuing to provide our clients with innovative solutions in 2022 and beyond."

The award culminates a successful year for Apiture, which was recently named an Overall Leader in the 2021 Digital Banking Platform Vendor Scorecard by Javelin Strategy & Research, a Platinum winner for Banking Innovation of the Year by Juniper, and a Global Fintech Awards 2021 finalist by Benzinga.Earlier in 2021, Apiture was also named a Best Fintech to Work For by American Banker and as a Best Startup Employer by Forbes.

About Apiture

Apiture is a leading provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides financial institutions with the integrations, capabilities and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture develops innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture serves hundreds of financial institutions in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

