Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are proud of today's state of Defense Technologies.

REGRETFULL and AVOIDABLE SHOOTINGS.

9 school shootings and 235 non active school shooter incidents in 2021.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-16/tiktok-school-shooting-threats-prompt-closures-and-more-police?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=news_tab

The US Government is paying $130 million in damages to the parents of murdered students in Parkland FL.

That would have bought 30,000 Passive Portals to make all students in Florida 'Safe In, Safe Out'

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-pay-130-million-resolve-claims-over-2018-parkland-school-shooting-2021-11-22/

We state with confidence that our passive portal would have alerted the attending security to anyone passing through the portal with a weapon, stopping shootings at schools and other public venues.

DTII/PSSI's Achievements - from Summer 2020 through 2021

With the development of the Passive Portal, Zero-Radiation, walk-through weapons detector completed Mid 2020, the Company concentrated on and geared up its marketing program despite all the hurdles thrown our way by the pandemic. We are looking to a successful future!

Announcements via News Releases:

2020 10 21 - Addition of our EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature) Detection Camera with options for Mask awareness and Contact tracing. 2020 10 26 - Trade Mark Registration - The Passive Portal 2020 11 30 - Maryland, MD Marketing Campaign launched.

Presently actively pursued. 2020 12 08 - Engagement of the services of Jonathan Silver of Cumulus Media.

Jonathan has successfully introduced our Safety Products to Universities and Police Departments in South Carolina. 2021 07 01 - Expansion of Sales Force: Engages Safos & Thusat as Sales Representatives

https://www.thusat.com/ 2021 07 16 - Expansion of Sales Force: Engages VirExit Technologies, Inc. a part of the Reseller

Network. https://virexit.com/ 2021 07 21 - PASSIVE PORTAL INSTALLATION at Coastal Carolina University, Conway SC.

Made possible by Jonathan Silver of Cumulus Media.

Feedback: The University Security Department reported that they use the Passive Portal on a regular basis and it has performed without any incidents and is a trusted tool for its ability to be transported easily for mobile security anywhere on campus.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VmLy7b3N0RoIF3PmWftjms895Tx-yiKm/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1APdYVs_-mBNaT60LfeQ-RDGm6cxBgdM2/view?usp=sharing

2021 11 16 - With the help of Jonathan Silver, the City Council of Myrtle Beach, including Mayor Brenda Bethune, voted unanimously to install the Passive Portal at the Police Department Detention Center. 2021 11 24 - Appointment of Jonathan Silver as the National Marketing Director.

Mr. Silver, since joining the Company, has successfully introduced our Passive Portal and EBT Station in Universities and Police Departments in South Carolina. 2021 12 09 - The Company signs a Joint Venture agreement with ROI Capital Partners of Bellevue WA.

ROI will concentrate on introducing our Passive Portal and EBT Station to the Los Angeles School District and California in General, hence introducing DTII Safety Products on the West-Coast. https://www.roicapital.ca/ 2021 12 14 - With the help of Jonathan Silver and Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, the Florence County Sheriff's Office of South Carolina agreed to install the Passive Portal at their Detention Center.



"After years of development and our normal lives interrupted by the Covid Pandemic… I am very pleased and proud of the Company's expansion and I look to an exciting and successful coming year. Our technology brings extreme safety and a renewed sense of 'Peace' to all involved," says President Merrill W Moses.

We thank you for your support and we wish You and Yours a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a healthy and successful New Year.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances.

The Passive Portal Zero-Radiation gateway is our newest model in production and ready for the market.

The EBT Station recognizes elevated body temperatures, with an option for mask warning as well as Contact tracing.

