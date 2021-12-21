Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), announces that its shares have received Depository Trust Company ("DTC") full-service eligibility in the United States. The Company's common shares traded on the OTC Pink Sheet in the United States.

The DTC will facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. DTC settlement services provide a more efficient and lower cost settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the US. DTC eligibility enables shares of SoLVBL to be distributed, settled, and serviced through DTC's automated processes, thereby taking advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities and the resulting cost benefits that DTC provides through accelerated settlement processes.

SoLVBL President & CEO Kaiser Akbar states: "We are very pleased to have now obtained DTC eligibility to improve settlement of our shares for current and future shareholders in the United States. DTC is a fundamental step towards establishing the Company with the American investment community."

About SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity company. The company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. The lead product Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary software of the company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at lightning fast speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

For more information, please visit SoLVBL.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, including, the implementation and success of Q by SoLVBLTM, and expectations for other economic, business and/or competitive, factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, SoLVBL assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

