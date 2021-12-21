Fury Gold Mines signed a definitive agreement with Dolly Varden whereby Dolly Varden will acquire the Homestake Ridge project, Canada Nickel continues to show very good improvements in the metallurgy of the Crawford Nickel Project, Osisko Gold Royalties was able to report a further royalty agreement with Talisker Resources to acquire the following royalties for a total cash consideration of CAD 7,500,000, Ridgeline Minerals announced that Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), a joint venture between Barrick and Newmont has mobilized a drill rig for the Swift gold project and Summa Silver entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in two patented mining claims covering the Eberle Mine.