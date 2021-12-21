The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on Helbiz Live and on demand

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media (the Media division of the Helbiz group) and Globe Soccer Awards for the acquisition of the rights to broadcast the Globe Soccer Awards in Italy, Serbia, USA and all over the world (excluding MENA and Africa). The awards will air live on Helbiz Live on December 27 and will be available on demand. Furthermore, the Helbiz group has been selected as the Gold Sponsor of the Globe Soccer Awards, together with prestigious international industrial brands.

The annual Globe Soccer Awards, presented by the Globe Soccer Organization, is one of the most exclusive and renowned awards in the football industry. Now in its twelfth year, the Globe Soccer Awards will be held at the Armani Pavilion within the Burj Khalifa in Dubai to celebrate the return of football all over the world, which was brought to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans from around the world were invited to help select the finalists by voting online at the official Globe Soccer Award website. The winning athletes and teams for 2021 will be chosen by a jury of experts.

Through this agreement, Helbiz Live provides all subscribers access to one of the most prestigious annual soccer events in the world, further expanding its content offering to meet the passions of its audience. Helbiz Live also enables the Globe Soccer Awards to expand its viewership to reach fans in Serbia and the USA.

"The Helbiz Live lineup is enriched with international contents from a variety of genres," said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz Media. "The Globe Soccer Awards is an event with strong appeal, followed by football fans from all over the world and by the key people from the football industry. I'm sure our users will strongly enjoy this event during the week of Christmas."

"We are proud to join forces with Helbiz Live and expand the reach of Dubai Globe Soccer Awards to more continents," said Tommaso Bendoni, CEO of Globe Soccer Awards. "Through this partnership, we hope to celebrate the sport with fans from across the globe and grow our community that is also engaged through our platforms."

