Aker ASA: Aker BP acquires Lundin Energy's oil and gas business

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to Aker BP ASA's ("Aker BP") merger announcement today regarding the agreement with Lundin Energy AB ("Lundin Energy") to acquire Lundin Energy's oil and gas related activities, through a statutory merger, to create the E&P company of the future. The company will be the largest listed E&P company focused exclusively on the Norwegian Continental Shelf ("NCS"). Aker ASA ("Aker"), BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd ("BP") and Nemesia S.á.r.l ("Nemesia") (Lundin family) will be the three main shareholders.

Aker is the main shareholder in Aker BP with a 37.14 per cent ownership, held through its wholly owned subsidiary Aker Capital AS. After the merger is completed, Aker BP will be jointly owned by Aker (21.2 per cent), BP (15.9 per cent), Nemesia (14.4 per cent), and other Aker BP and Lundin Energy shareholders (48.6 per cent). The transaction will be settled through a cash consideration of USD 2.22 billion and a share consideration of 271.91 million new shares issued from Aker BP and distributed to the Lundin Energy AB shareholders. Aker, BP and Nemesia (Lundin family) have undertaken a 6-month lock-up on their Aker BP shares from closing and give irrevocable voting undertakings in favour of the merger.

"In 2016 we created Aker BP together with BP when we combined Det norske and BP Norge. We have always admired Lundin Energy both as a partner and as a highly capable operator on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with world class assets, like their 20 per cent participating interest in Johan Sverdrup. Already when we created Aker BP, a subsequent acquisition of Lundin Energy was a vision shared between BP and Aker. Today the vision has become a reality. We are seizing an opportunity that will make a difference for both Aker and Norway for decades to come," said Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO of Aker, and Chairman of Aker BP.

The merger of Aker BP and Lundin Energy unites two highly successful E&P companies which have both been instrumental in the development of the NCS for more than a decade. The merged company will be positioned as the undisputed number two on the NCS, with a combined oil and gas production of above 400,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day and a resource base estimated to 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalents. The enlarged Aker BP will be the operator of six major production hubs and will in addition be the second largest owner of the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field. The merged company will be a globally leading E&P company with regard to low cost and low emissions.

"The collaboration with BP has been outstanding from day one. We are grateful for their significant contribution to the success of Aker BP. Our mutual strategic interests have also provided opportunities to expand our strong relationship into new areas, including digitalization, offshore wind, and oil services. Now we are welcoming the Lundin family (through Nemesia S.á.r.l) as fellow shareholders in Aker BP. Ashley Heppenstall is joining as a new Lundin-nominated board member. We are looking forward to a long-term collaboration with both BP and Lundin based on a shared ambition of developing and positioning the enlarged Aker BP as the E&P company of the future. Our strengths remain: an excellent workforce, low production cost, low emissions, high growth, a strong balance sheet and an attractive dividend policy. The shareholding in Aker BP is the most valuable asset in the Aker portfolio and will continue to be a core part of our industrial holdings long term," said Eriksen.

"We welcome and support this proposed acquisition, which will strengthen and significantly enhance the long-term future of Aker BP and our continuing relationship with Aker. The combination of Aker BP and Lundin Energy's Norwegian oil and gas business will create a world-scale independent oil and gas company with a leading position in very high-quality, resilient resources with best-in-class CO2 emissions intensity. As long-term investors in Aker BP, we are excited about the prospects for the new enlarged company," said Bernard Looney, Chief Executive Officer of BP.

The transaction is subject to extraordinary general meeting approval in Aker BP and subject to annual general meeting approval in Lundin Energy and regulatory approvals. Completion is targeted in the second quarter of 2022.

This information is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 17 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

