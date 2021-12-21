Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Lundin Energy AB at XSTO (249/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Lundin Energy AB, LEI: 549300IULC8F8IGXKI15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: LUNE SE0000825820 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by Lundin Energy AB reason: on December 21, 2021 at 15.31 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 15.50 CET followed by continuous trading trading from 16.00 CET, December 21, 2021. from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related GB00BL011065, GB00BNTP9321, GB00BKZZBJ55, GB00BKZZDR79, instruments GB00BKZYNP21, GB00BL03BJ12, GB00BL046M22,GB00BL05JD75, : GB00BNTR2H37, GB00BNTQZB51, GB00BNTRD031, SE0011753326, SE0011170281, SE0011170299, SE0011170273, SE0011170265, SE0011170257, SE0016606214, SE0016606222, SE0016589717, SE0016589725, SE0016589733, SE0016606263, SE0016606271, SE0016606289, SE0016606321, SE0016606339, SE0016606347, SE0015240338, SE0015240346, SE0015493762, SE0015493770, SE0015954706, SE0015954714, SE0016606198, SE0016606206, SE0016589683, SE0016589691, SE0016589709, SE0016606230, SE0016606248, SE0016606255, SE0016606297, SE0016606305, SE0016606313, SE0015240312, SE0016606354, SE0015240320, SE0015493747, SE0015493754, SE0015954680, SE0015954698, SE0015490891, SE0011423912, SE0014440848, SE0014440830, SE0009860190, SE0009860208, SE0014440863, SE0014440855, SE0009859648, SE0016286918, SE0016791842, SE0016796064, SE0016796072, SE0016796080, SE0016834931, SE0016129712, SE0016796056, SE0016834915, SE0016834923, SE0016840474, SE0016841514, SE0017075187, SE0017080518, SE0017103047, SE0014822557, SE0015224837, SE0015239868, SE0015239876, SE0015239884, SE0015239892, SE0015487608, SE0015487616, SE0015487624, SE0015496633, SE0015496641, SE0015496658, SE0009979990, SE0009980006, SE0013932498, SE0013932480, SE0013927704, SE0013927696, SE0015663323, SE0006088837, SE0015948732, SE0006089975, SE0006088621, SE0004931673, SE0015353909, SE0015804315, SE0015804323, SE0015799549, SE0015804331, SE0015804349, SE0015802426, SE0004932234, SE0014451225, SE0014451233, SE0014451241, SE0016801260, SE0014963419, SE0014963427, SE0014963435, SE0016801278, SE0016801286, SE0016832323, SE0016832315, SE0016832307, SE0016801294, SE0016801302, SE0016801310 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 details: 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB