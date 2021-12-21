Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.12.2021
6,7 Mrd. USD Deal – Big Pharma goes Cannabis! Der nächste Übernahmekandidat...
GlobeNewswire
21.12.2021 | 15:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Lundin Energy AB at XSTO (249/21)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO

Issuer:    Lundin Energy AB, LEI: 549300IULC8F8IGXKI15            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:  LUNE SE0000825820                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting    With reference to the press release published by Lundin Energy AB 
 reason:    on December 21, 2021 at 15.31 CET                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous  The opening auction starts at 15.50 CET followed by continuous  
 trading    trading from 16.00 CET, December 21, 2021.            
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:   Order books have been flushed.                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related    GB00BL011065, GB00BNTP9321, GB00BKZZBJ55, GB00BKZZDR79,      
 instruments  GB00BKZYNP21, GB00BL03BJ12, GB00BL046M22,GB00BL05JD75,      
:       GB00BNTR2H37, GB00BNTQZB51,                   
       GB00BNTRD031, SE0011753326,                    
       SE0011170281, SE0011170299, SE0011170273,             
       SE0011170265, SE0011170257,                    
       SE0016606214, SE0016606222, SE0016589717,             
       SE0016589725, SE0016589733,                    
       SE0016606263, SE0016606271, SE0016606289,             
       SE0016606321, SE0016606339,                    
       SE0016606347, SE0015240338, SE0015240346,             
       SE0015493762, SE0015493770,                    
       SE0015954706, SE0015954714, SE0016606198,             
       SE0016606206, SE0016589683,                    
       SE0016589691, SE0016589709, SE0016606230,             
       SE0016606248, SE0016606255,                    
       SE0016606297, SE0016606305, SE0016606313,             
       SE0015240312, SE0016606354,                    
       SE0015240320, SE0015493747, SE0015493754,             
       SE0015954680, SE0015954698,                    
       SE0015490891, SE0011423912, SE0014440848,             
       SE0014440830, SE0009860190,                    
       SE0009860208, SE0014440863, SE0014440855,             
       SE0009859648, SE0016286918,                    
       SE0016791842, SE0016796064, SE0016796072,             
       SE0016796080, SE0016834931,                    
       SE0016129712, SE0016796056, SE0016834915,             
       SE0016834923, SE0016840474,                    
       SE0016841514, SE0017075187, SE0017080518,             
       SE0017103047, SE0014822557,                    
       SE0015224837, SE0015239868, SE0015239876,             
       SE0015239884, SE0015239892,                    
       SE0015487608, SE0015487616, SE0015487624,             
       SE0015496633, SE0015496641,                    
       SE0015496658, SE0009979990, SE0009980006,             
       SE0013932498, SE0013932480,                    
       SE0013927704, SE0013927696, SE0015663323,             
       SE0006088837, SE0015948732,                    
       SE0006089975, SE0006088621, SE0004931673,             
       SE0015353909, SE0015804315,                    
       SE0015804323, SE0015799549, SE0015804331,             
       SE0015804349, SE0015802426,                    
       SE0004932234, SE0014451225, SE0014451233,             
       SE0014451241, SE0016801260,                    
       SE0014963419, SE0014963427, SE0014963435,             
       SE0016801278, SE0016801286,                    
       SE0016832323, SE0016832315, SE0016832307,             
       SE0016801294, SE0016801302, SE0016801310             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact    Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405
 details:   62 90                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
